Sirius Minerals’ (SXX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sirius Minerals from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Sirius Minerals alerts:

SXX stock opened at GBX 9.26 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.78 million and a P/E ratio of -23.15. Sirius Minerals has a one year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 38.51 ($0.50). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Sirius Minerals

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.