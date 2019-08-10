Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 26.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 125,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 268,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,270,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 358,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. ValuEngine raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.37.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $358,220.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 732,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,940. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.12. 16,974,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,782,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

