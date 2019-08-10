Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 26.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $1.50-1.50 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.50 EPS.

SWKS traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.52. 2,638,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,444. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $165,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $183,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $4,159,053 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,234,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 712,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

