Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.50. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.92. The firm has a market cap of $416.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

