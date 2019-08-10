SmartCoin Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, SmartCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartCoin has a total market cap of $37,671.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00758822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013418 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000519 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,404,948 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

