Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 15,080 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Lumentum worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5,816.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,488,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $34,669,000. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $20,513,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 747,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 194,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 151.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 295,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 177,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Shares of LITE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.71. 2,267,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.