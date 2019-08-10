Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Tetra Tech worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Tetra Tech by 57.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. 344,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,339. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $86.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $100,872.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,243.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 871 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $58,679.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $148,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,375 shares of company stock worth $7,054,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.