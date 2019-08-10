Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 280 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in EnerSys by 50.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $247,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $57.87. 384,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.68. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENS. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti set a $101.00 price target on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

