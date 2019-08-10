Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 510 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic accounts for 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 49,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 8,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $342,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $243,586.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.10. 430,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.