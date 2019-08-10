Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 950 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 709.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $34,800.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,838.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. 9,821,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

