SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. SMTC had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.75 million.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $3.47. 145,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,459. SMTC has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a P/E ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

