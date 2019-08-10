SnapCoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. SnapCoin has a market cap of $167,585.00 and approximately $13,366.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.13 or 0.04392286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00043946 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001091 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001020 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SnapCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,689,398 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.