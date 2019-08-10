Snovian.Space Trading Down 1.9% This Week (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $273,065.00 and $12.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.15 or 0.04385689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00044281 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001081 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 630,390,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,991,041 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

