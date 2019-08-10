Social Send (SEND) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $191,073.00 and $17.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Social Send has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009052 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.