SONM (SNM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $150,637.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One SONM token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Binance and COSS. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONM has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $150,637.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00261540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.01247549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About SONM

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. SONM’s official website is sonm.io. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, Tidex, Binance, Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

