Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Issues Earnings Results

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $260.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.54 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 2,124,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,887. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sonos has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 16,893 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $193,931.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 517,992 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $5,444,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

