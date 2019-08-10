Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $740.00. Sopheon shares last traded at $744.10, with a volume of 7,437 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 1,425 ($18.62) price objective (down from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Sopheon in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 934.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

About Sopheon (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

