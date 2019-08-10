Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

SRNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.14. 734,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,145. The company has a market cap of $273.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.34. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,323.09% and a negative return on equity of 102.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

