SpankChain (SPANK) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One SpankChain token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Radar Relay, Cryptopia and IDEX. In the last week, SpankChain has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SpankChain has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $234.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SpankChain

SpankChain launched on October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com. The official message board for SpankChain is medium.com/@spankchain. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpankChain Token Trading

SpankChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX, Radar Relay and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

