Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,644.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $10,644.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.74 or 0.04393646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00043986 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001092 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

