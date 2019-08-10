Spectrum Brands’ (SPB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spectrum Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.60. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $92.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $878,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 118,509 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,899,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 59.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.