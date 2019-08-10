Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. The company had revenue of ($1.25) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. 754,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 22,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $193,648.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,821.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Mitchell Krassner sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $40,263.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $579,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,517 shares of company stock worth $830,393. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

