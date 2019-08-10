Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,214.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

VMI traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.67. 141,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,925. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

