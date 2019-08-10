Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 2.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,061,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,234,000 after purchasing an additional 378,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,174,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,200,000 after acquiring an additional 89,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,463,000 after acquiring an additional 102,227 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,062,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,268. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

