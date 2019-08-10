Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $13.62 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up approximately 3.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,210,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,048,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,714,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 880,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,776,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 385.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.02.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

