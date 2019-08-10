Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up 2.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $70,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $46,177,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,499,000 after acquiring an additional 109,619 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $5,461,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $625,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,595 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CASY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 152,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,251. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $110.43 and a one year high of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

