Spendcoin Price Down 37.5% This Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $983,915.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,864,391 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

