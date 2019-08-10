Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a negative net margin of 342.70%.

SPRO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. 21,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,311. The company has a market cap of $165.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.08. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

