Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.13) price objective (down previously from GBX 280 ($3.66)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 127.78 ($1.67).

Shares of SPI stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 100 ($1.31). 315,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.08 million and a P/E ratio of 35.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 178.90 ($2.34).

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

