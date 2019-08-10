Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $$7.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

