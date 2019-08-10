Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 138,047 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 421.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 901,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after acquiring an additional 728,431 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,415,000 after buying an additional 440,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 359,285 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,065,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,571,000.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $34,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $39.97 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $65.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

