Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.39-3.43 EPS.

SRC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. 758,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.42. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $46.56.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.75.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.