Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Spirit Realty Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.75.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.15. 758,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,686,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 937,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,239,000 after buying an additional 479,420 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $12,778,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $11,716,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $7,518,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.