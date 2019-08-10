Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $662.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.16 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 1.19%.

Shares of SRLP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.31. 79,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,257. The company has a market capitalization of $392.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 84.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded Sprague Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

