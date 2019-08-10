Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

SRLP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sprague Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SRLP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 79,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $392.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $662.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 64,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprague Resources (SRLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.