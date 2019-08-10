Sprouts (SPRTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,533.00

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Sprouts has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Sprouts has a total market capitalization of $501,675.00 and approximately $3,533.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sprouts alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Sprouts

SPRTS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,718,207,389,048 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en.

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sprouts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sprouts and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.