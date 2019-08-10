Stakenet Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.84 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $56,562.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00866785 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004285 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 91,770,428 coins and its circulating supply is 86,794,923 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

