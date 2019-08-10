Stantec (TSE:STN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$38.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stantec from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Stantec to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.67.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of TSE STN traded down C$0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching C$28.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,336. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$26.67 and a 12-month high of C$35.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 58.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$904.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$892.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.31%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.26, for a total transaction of C$96,774.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.