Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 6.9% Higher After Strong Earnings

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.32, 807,019 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 564,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $804.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.