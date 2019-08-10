StarCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $172,564.00 (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, StarCoin has traded 62.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. StarCoin has a market capitalization of $172,564.00 and $6.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00731037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000519 BTC.

StarCoin Coin Profile

StarCoin (KST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. StarCoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com.

StarCoin Coin Trading

StarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

