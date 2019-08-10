State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Evergy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,800,000 after purchasing an additional 212,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Evergy by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In related news, Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $233,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $588,040.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

