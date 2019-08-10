State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 145.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 443.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

In other CMS Energy news, insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $99,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,816.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $323,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,281.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,535 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $60.76. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.