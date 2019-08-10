State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,453,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,154,000 after acquiring an additional 190,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,854,000 after acquiring an additional 166,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,014,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,396 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,737,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Incyte by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,585,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,336,000 after acquiring an additional 103,479 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 100,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $8,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,495.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,158. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.06. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

