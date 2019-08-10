State Treasurer State of Michigan Reduces Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,093,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,070,000 after acquiring an additional 356,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,862,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,546,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,957,000 after acquiring an additional 168,461 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,665,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,924,000 after acquiring an additional 148,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,610,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 975,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total transaction of $551,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,340,435 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.32. The stock had a trading volume of 479,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,867. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $153.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

