State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 8,300 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. 809,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,114. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

