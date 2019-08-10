State Treasurer State of Michigan Trims Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,455.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,415.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

In related news, insider Milton Carroll sold 19,780 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $587,466.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,539.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,780 shares of company stock worth $1,545,396 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

