Steem (STEEM) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Steem has a total market capitalization of $61.72 million and approximately $917,592.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,412.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.02702058 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00909342 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 356,737,391 coins and its circulating supply is 339,763,297 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Poloniex, Bithumb and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.