Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stepan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.15. 67,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.25. Stepan has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In other Stepan news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $177,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,664 shares in the company, valued at $796,568.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $338,279.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,272.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,643 shares of company stock worth $1,519,392. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stepan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,214,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,800,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.