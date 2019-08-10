Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 13,683 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Trinity Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 45.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Trinity Industries by 62.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $45,081.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 250,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $4,702,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $22.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

