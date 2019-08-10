Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PPL by 428.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,674,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,132,000 after buying an additional 1,357,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,518,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,178,000 after acquiring an additional 808,535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PPL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,330,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,461,000 after acquiring an additional 734,286 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,830,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,240,000 after acquiring an additional 647,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,024. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.